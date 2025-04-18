Lovin’ Life Music Fest Unveils App for 2025 Festival Weekend

A new mobile app launched today for the Lovin' Life Music Festival's upcoming May event in Charlotte. The app puts schedules, maps, and vital updates at users' fingertips.

"We're committed to making every part of the Lovin' Life experience as smooth as possible," said Bob Durkin of Southern Entertainment to WCCB Charlotte's CW. "With this app, fans can tailor their weekend, discover new artists, and explore everything the fest has to offer."

Available at no cost for iPhone and Android users, the app lets music fans build custom plans for the three-day celebration in Uptown Charlotte from May 2-4.

Real-time phone alerts keep attendees informed. A clear, simple map shows the locations of stages, dining spots, bathrooms, and merchandise areas.

Moving between shows becomes much simpler with built-in directions. Quick alerts tell users about any last-minute changes or key announcements.