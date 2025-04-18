Tanner In The Morning’s Mt Rushmore Of Easter Candy
In the next week or so, lots of chocolate and sugar will be consumed. Easter candy seems to be a part of everyone’s life. A survey by Wren Kitchens revealed…
In the next week or so, lots of chocolate and sugar will be consumed. Easter candy seems to be a part of everyone's life.
A survey by Wren Kitchens revealed that the average child will receive 13 Easter eggs and other chocolate treats on Easter. Other findings:
- Children eat the sugar equivalent of 200 donuts over Easter
- The average child will down 2,000 grams of sugar over Easter. That is the equivalent of 263 eclairs
- The average child will down 17,700 calories over Easter.
Just like the 4 faces on Mount Rushmore, here's the Mount Rushmore of Easter candy:
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.