3 Thoughts We Had While Watching MCU’s ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ New Trailer

Marvel Studios recently released the latest trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, much to the delight of fans who are eagerly waiting for this year’s adaptation of the superhero team. The movie, which stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm-Richards/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing, make up the titular team.

As we watch the trailer for this latest installment in the MCU, we had these three thoughts:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Marvel Entertainment

The Dynamic Between Joseph Quinn and Vanessa Kirby is How Siblings Really Are

When Sue and Reed arrived late for dinner, Johnny told them, “You’re late,” which Sue assumed was a reference to her period, revealing he already knew she was pregnant. Johnny, however, was oblivious until Ben put two and two together. The look on Johnny’s face, followed by him telling Sue, “You’re gonna be the best mom in the world,” teasing Reed with, “You are out of your depth,” and declaring, “We are gonna be the best uncles ever,” referring to himself and Ben, is exactly how younger brothers usually react to the news of soon having a niece or nephew.

Vanessa Kirby Commands Power as Sue Storm (And Not Just as Reed Richards’ Wife)

Kirby’s portrayal of Sue Storm stands out, especially in the scene where the Silver Surfer asks, “Are you the protectors of this world?” and she replies, “Yes, we are,” with an attitude that practically says, “What are you gonna do about it?” Even Reed (Pascal) turns his head to look at his wife in awe.

In previous adaptations (no offense to Jessica Alba or Kate Mara), Sue was portrayed as a valuable member of the team. but not quite as an equal. In Alba’s version, much of the focus was placed on the love triangle between her, Reed (Ioan Gruffudd), and Dr. Victor Von Doom (Julian McMahon).

But in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Sue is portrayed as stronger, not just in terms of her superpowers, but as the emotional backbone of the team, especially for her husband, who is blaming himself for Galactus finding Earth.

The Retro-Futuristic World Setting of The Fantastic Four: First Steps is Visually Pleasing

Setting the movie in a 1960s retro-futuristic world is a smart call. The sets, the costumes, everything is a visual treat, fully differentiating it from its predecessors. The operatic outro tune of “Fantastic Four” is also surprisingly catchy; you might find yourself singing it long after the trailer ends.