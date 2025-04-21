Dishin With Debbie-Pairing Wine With Chips

Backstage Country
pairing wine with chips
Usually when it comes to Dishin With Debbie, we are all about the food. However, we enjoy a good glass of wine from time to time. And, I kept hearing about pairing wine with chips. So, I had to try it. I enlisted the help of the hubby to give a red wine perspective since I'm a white wine girl myself.

Pairing Wine With Chips

This demo was inspired not only by what we've heard from folks, but also from an article I read from Food and Wine. The article was called 'The Best Way To Learn How To Pair Wine Is To Eat Potato Chips.' I like both. So, sign me up!

In the article, he covers 6 different examples of pairing wine with chips. And, he dives into the reasoning behind why it's a good idea. Their expert suggests potato chips provide an excellent introduction to pairing wine with food because they isolate simple characteristics such as saltiness, tartness, sweetness, spice and heat.

So, here we go. We decided to try 3 different types of chips to cover our bases. And, I was on team Sauvignon Blanc, while the hubby was on team red. We had a smoky, slightly sweet barbecue chip, a spicy jalapeno kettle variety and a fancy 'wine chip' specifically designed for wine tastings.

As the expert suggested, the smoky, slightly sweet barbecue chip went well with the red. It worked with the white, but, we preferred red. Think hearty steak with red.

Next, the spicy jalapeno chip was on deck. As the article explained, the spicy heat needed a super cold bright acidic white to balance out the spice. And, it was spot on. I would try that again and again.

Finally, we had our fancy 'wine chips.' These were said to be infused with cheese and lemon. So, we would think that's best with a crisp white more than likely. Well, they were okay with white or red. However, I didn't get tons of flavor from the $9 wine chips. I'd probably skip the bougie and stick with the run of the mill grocery store chip! But, you do you.

I hope you'll host a little party for pairing wine and chips soon! And, bottom line like Louisiana's own Justin Wilson used to say when asked what wine to drink with which food..."drink what you like." Amen and Cheers!

Debbie Nance
Debbie Nance is the afternoon co-host along with her husband on "The Charlie and Debbie Show" at WSOC, Country 1037 in Charlotte, North Carolina. She has been with the station for 18 years. Debbie is a CMA Award winner for Radio Personality of the Year. And, she has worked in radio for 40 years. Before her current afternoon position, Debbie spent more than a decade as co-host on morning shows in several markets across the Southeast. As a content creator for Country 1037, Debbie writes articles about food, new restaurants in the Carolinas and travel experiences.
