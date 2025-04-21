Lady A Singer Hillary Scott Has Fourth Baby on the Way This Summer

Award-winning country star Hillary Scott of Lady A shared her first baby bump photo, revealing she's expecting a daughter this summer. The award-winning singer posed in casual wear on her front porch. On Instagram, she said, "Felt like time to put the bump on the grid."

Scott and her husband, drummer Chris Tyrrell, made their announcement in February. They married in 2012, and their growing family includes 11-year-old Eisele and 7-year-old twins Emory and Betsy. To mark the moment and express her joy and gratitude, Scott shared two striking photos showing her girls wearing special "Big Sister" bracelets. The announcement received an outpouring of love from fellow country musicians and fans.

Scott is a key member of Lady A, and the band's hits include "Need You Now" and "Just a Kiss." The band will hit the stage twice in June. The first show happens in Kansas on the 19th. Then, there's another concert in Oklahoma the next night.

In an unexpected twist, 2025 will bring new additions to all three Lady A families. Charles Kelley and his wife, Cassie, stunned fans with news of their second child, and their nine-year-old son, Ward, will step into his role as big brother.

The third band member, Dave Haywood, welcomed his youngest child, Joseph, with his wife, Kelli, last July. Joseph joined siblings Cash and Lillie in the Haywood home. With the new arrivals, the Lady A band members will have a total of nine kids.