Man Surprised To Find Out Girl He’s Dating Is Decades Older Than She Told Him
A recent news story says a guy was shocked by his girlfriend. The man was surprised to find out his girlfriend is decides older than she told him. He recently discovered that the woman he is dating is actually 48, not 27 years old.
He says he has dated this woman for 4 years and she always avoided showing him anything with her real age. He recently discovered a passport with her real age and it was a shocker. Check out the giveaways Tanner in the Morning thinks this guy should have noticed.
