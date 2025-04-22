Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

The Most Unhealthy Thing People Eat

We know that most of us eat and drink stuff that was probably should avoid. But what is the most unhealthy thing people eat? Which One Is Number One? Cheese…

Rob Tanner
Medical vital signs monitor instrument in a hospital. This health care device displays and monitors heart rate and oxygen levels in hospital patients. North Carolina Hospital Safety Grades
Yobro10/Getty Images Royalty Free

We know that most of us eat and drink stuff that was probably should avoid. But what is the most unhealthy thing people eat?

Which One Is Number One?

Cheese

Chips

Hot dogs

French fries

Soda

Doughnuts

Energy drinks

Orange juice

White bread

Frozen pizza

Found out which one is number one below:

unhealthy
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Related Stories
This Day in Sports History: April 22
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: April 22
pairing wine with chips
Human InterestDishin With Debbie-Pairing Wine With ChipsDebbie Nance
Pope Francis Dies at 88
Human InterestPope Francis Dies at 88Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!