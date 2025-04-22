This Day in Country History: April 22

The Academy of Country Music Awards are always exciting, and the 1998 event had plenty of big winners. April 22 also saw the deaths of several prominent country music singer/songwriters, while benefit concerts helped support the community.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The 33rd ACM Awards were held on April 22, 1998, at the Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles, California:

Garth Brooks won Entertainer of the Year at the 33rd ACM Awards, and Top New Male Vocalist went to a young Kenny Chesney. 1998: The biggest winners of the 33rd ACM Awards were Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, who won Video of the Year, Vocal Event of the Year, Song of the Year, and Single Record of the Year for “It's Your Love.”



Cultural Milestones

The following milestones influenced the country music industry on April 22:

Country music stars were inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame. Artists included John Hiatt, Wynonna Judd, and Emmylou Harris, all influential musicians in the country music industry. 2020: Country star Zac Brown sold his property that included his recording studio, Southern Ground Nashville, for $10 million. Top stars, such as Steve Earle, Emmylou Harris, and Willie Nelson, recorded at this iconic studio.

Notable Recordings and Performances

April 22 has seen some fun performances, including:

Popular Kenny Chesney made a surprise performance at a house of fraternity brothers at Auburn University in Alabama. At the house, Chesney played a 20-minute acoustic set featuring hits including “Keg in the Closet” and “American Kids.” 2016: George Strait began his Las Vegas residency at T-Mobile Arena. Award-winning artist Kacey Musgraves helped open the show for Strait.



Industry Changes and Challenges

Some influential artists and songwriters died or retired on April 22:

Legendary folk singer Richie Havens died. He performed at Woodstock in 1969 and had hits including “Here Comes the Sun” and “Freedom.” 2021: Legendary country music icon Delbert McClinton announced his retirement. McClinton performed for over six decades and was known for “Every Time I Roll the Dice,” “Sending Me Angels,” and others.