Country Star Miranda Lambert Drops Casual Bus Performance of ‘Run’

Jennifer Eggleston
Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.
On Apr. 11, Miranda Lambert excited fans as she shared a raw, stripped-down version of her song "Run" from her 2024 album, Postcards from Texas. The video was filmed inside her cowgirl-themed tour bus, and it features Lambert sitting on a red velvet couch, against her green cowgirl wallpaper and golden fringe, giving a full-fledged version of the song.

The acoustic performance quickly resonated with fans, who flooded the comments with praise. One admirer dubbed her "the queen of country," while another noted, "Her voice is just amazing." A particularly enthusiastic fan wrote, "I wanted a porch performance of 'Run' but a bus performance of 'Run!' Thank [you] for blessing my ears with this." Echoing the sentiment, someone else exclaimed, "No autotune needed….. NEVER."

Fellow country artist Lainey Wilson also expressed her admiration, commenting with a crown emoji on Lambert's post. The two previously collaborated on the 2024 song "Good Horses," featured on Wilson's album Whirlwind.

"Run" has a significant meaning to Lambert. She wrote the song 10 years prior, but didn't want to release it until she felt the time was right. In a 2024 interview, Lambert said the song aligns with the ideas of freedom and self-discovery in a way that speaks to her. She went on to say, "There is always a sense of freedom when you're on the back of a horse with the wind in your hair, so it felt really significant to have [my horse] Cool with me in this video."

Postcards from Texas, Lambert's ninth studio album, was released on Sept. 13, 2024. The album, co-produced with Jon Randall, marks her first release under Republic Records and Big Loud following her departure from Sony Music Nashville.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
