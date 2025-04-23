Rewatching The Same Show Repeatedly Is Good For Mental Health

Are you someone like me who can be caught any evening rewatching the same show repeatedly? I always worried I would catch heat for it...until now. As it turns out, that habit may actually be good for your mental health. Let's examine why.

Why Rewatching The Same Show Repeatedly Is Good

I saw a Facebook post citing a study from the University of Chicago about this very thing. And, the study said people are more likely to start rewatching the same show repeatedly when they feel depleted or emotionally drained. The research suggests doing this helps us restore energy and regain a sense of peace. In other words, when we feel overwhelmed, our brains crave the familiar.

Some people might look at you as dull or lazy for rewatching the same show repeatedly. However, it's something called emotional regulation. And, by watching something you already know, you get a sense of control, comfort and stability. The nervous system experiences calm when there's an absence of suspense or tension. So, predictability can, at times, be a good thing.

Our Go To Repeat Shows

For my 23 year old son, his go to is either reruns of Friends or How I Met Your Mother. In fact, when I put together his college graduation photo book, I scattered How I Met Your Mother quotes throughout the book. And, I called the project 'The One Where Hogan Graduated,' in reference to how Friends episodes were titled.

Debbie Nance

Anyone who knows me, knows that I'm a true crime buff. But, that's strictly a daytime weekend guilty pleasure for me. However, when it's time to wind down for the night and try to get some sleep, I go for comedy. More specifically, I turn to rewatching the same show repeatedly. And, that show is the old sitcom Seinfeld.

There are a few reasons that show works for me. First, it was always one of the most cleverly written and funny shows in my opinion. Secondly, the characters are so familiar to me and the plots and punchlines imprinted on my brain, that I do feel that level of calm. I don't even have to have the volume up high enough to really hear it to know what's happening. And, the era when that show was popular reminds me of a simple time in my life.