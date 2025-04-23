Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

The Type Of Tattoos People Regret The Most

Country artist Jelly Roll recently told GQ that he regrets 98% of his tattoos. “I regret 98% of these tattoos. 97%… almost all of them. Like core philosophies I rooted my…

Rob Tanner
Photo of woman working in a tattoo studio. Tattoing.

wsfurlan/ Getty Images

wsfurlan/ Getty Images

Country artist Jelly Roll recently told GQ that he regrets 98% of his tattoos. “I regret 98% of these tattoos. 97%… almost all of them. Like core philosophies I rooted my life in when I was 17…now I’m 40. I’m like, ‘What the **** was I thinking?’”

So what type of tattoos do people regret the most? We ran down a list that you might want to consider before the needle hits the skin.

tattoo regret
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Related Stories
the Seinfeld apartment set as we discuss rewatching the same show repeatedly
Human InterestRewatching The Same Show Repeatedly Is Good For Mental HealthDebbie Nance
This Day in Sports History: April 23
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: April 23
Taco Bell Bringing Back Chicken Nuggets to Menus
Human InterestTaco Bell Bringing Back Chicken Nuggets to MenusRandi Moultrie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!