Charlotte Airport Workers Fight for Higher Pay Amid Growing Safety Issues

At Charlotte Douglas, staff joined with U.S. Rep. Alma Adams outside the city's Government Center on Tuesday. Their mission: better wages and stronger training rules for airport workers.

Staff spoke up about risky work settings and low pay rates. "Experienced people like me aren't sticking around because it's impossible to survive off the low pay. That's why the turnover is so high. That's not safe for workers or passengers," Laura Kelly told Queen City News. Kelly helps wheelchair users and gives minor aid for American Airlines.

Staff want the city to pass the CASE law. This would set rules for basic pay, perks, and skill-building for contract workers.

Kelly got hurt last month rushing to help waiting flyers. Her rib injury shows what can happen when there aren't enough hands on deck. Short staffing puts workers at risk day after day.

Local leaders backed the workers. Council Member Tiawana Brown marched with them. State Reps Carolyn Logan and Nasif Majeed showed up too.

Air safety expert Bill McGee added weight to their cause at the rally. His support matters as air travel mishaps keep going up.

The group wants clear standards for wages and learning. Such rules would make jobs more stable. When workers stay longer, everyone stays safer.

Staff say quick worker changes hurt safety. Many quit because the pay won't cover the bills. This leaves gaps in service that put people at risk.