Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

NASCAR’s Ross Chastain Runs Down Some The New All-Star Race Rules

The driver of the #1 Chevy for Trackhouse Racing Ross Chastain joined Tanner to talk racing and the new All-Star Race format. In conjunction with NASCAR, North Wilkesboro Speedway is…

Rob Tanner
NASCAR Returns To Legendary Track But Be Prepared For Issues
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The driver of the #1 Chevy for Trackhouse Racing Ross Chastain joined Tanner to talk racing and the new All-Star Race format.


In conjunction with NASCAR, North Wilkesboro Speedway is announcing a few format changes to the NASCAR All-Star Race this year at 9 am.  Highlights are:

  • All-Star Race will extend an additional 50 laps to 250 for the fans.  More action, more tire / pit stop strategy.
  • “Promoter’s Caution” will be added at the discretion of Marcus Smith and the track, which can be thrown anytime between laps 100 and 220  (unless it has not been used yet and a natural caution comes after lap 200).
  • There will also be a “Manufacturer’s Showdown” --- like a race within the race, as select drivers/teams from each manufacturer (Ford, Chevy, Toyota) will be teamed up for a competition within the race itself.  So for example, out of a 22-car field, (4) specific Fords will be teamed up against (4) Chevys and (4) Toyotas and the combined best finishes win the Showdown. Check out all the fun with Ross below.
All Star RaceNascar
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Related Stories
9 signs your boyfriend isn't the one.
Country 103.7What Would You Do Wednesday: She’s HotRob Tanner
This Day in Sports History: April 24
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: April 24Ezra Bernstein
What is Free-Range Parenting? Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Believe It’s Good for Their Kids
Human InterestWhat is Free-Range Parenting? Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Believe It’s Good for Their KidsYvette DeLaCruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect