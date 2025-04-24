NASCAR’s Ross Chastain Runs Down Some The New All-Star Race Rules
The driver of the #1 Chevy for Trackhouse Racing Ross Chastain joined Tanner to talk racing and the new All-Star Race format. In conjunction with NASCAR, North Wilkesboro Speedway is…
In conjunction with NASCAR, North Wilkesboro Speedway is announcing a few format changes to the NASCAR All-Star Race this year at 9 am. Highlights are:
- All-Star Race will extend an additional 50 laps to 250 for the fans. More action, more tire / pit stop strategy.
- A “Promoter’s Caution” will be added at the discretion of Marcus Smith and the track, which can be thrown anytime between laps 100 and 220 (unless it has not been used yet and a natural caution comes after lap 200).
- There will also be a “Manufacturer’s Showdown” --- like a race within the race, as select drivers/teams from each manufacturer (Ford, Chevy, Toyota) will be teamed up for a competition within the race itself. So for example, out of a 22-car field, (4) specific Fords will be teamed up against (4) Chevys and (4) Toyotas and the combined best finishes win the Showdown. Check out all the fun with Ross below.
