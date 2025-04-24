Shania Twain Announces 2025 Summer Tour With Extra Florida Shows

Shania Twain has announced her 2025 summer North American tour, which will begin on July 19 at Darien Lake Amphitheater in Darien Center, New York. The tour will also include stops in Saratoga Springs, Bangor, Gilford, Hershey, and Jacksonville, and conclude with two performances at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida. Due to high demand, additional shows have been added in Jacksonville and Davie, Florida. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, April 25.

Twain's influence on country music is significant; her 1997 album Come On Over remains the best-selling country album of all time, with over 40 million copies sold worldwide. The album's success solidified her status as a leading figure in the genre.

In addition to her music career, Twain has returned to acting, reprising her role as Heather on ABC's Doctor Odyssey, which features a storyline rich in drama and romance.

Twain addressed the added shows to her tour in a recent Instagram post, "Florida, you guys are SO ready to party; we've added second shows in Jacksonville and Davie due to the demand!"