Tennessee Parole Board Backs Pardon for Singer Jason DeFord After Time Behind Bars

The Tennessee Board of Parole has suggested a full pardon for country music star Jelly Roll, born Jason DeFord. The board made their recommendation on Apr. 22, marking a critical point of DeFord's journey from a troubled past to national fame. The board's recommendation was a unanimous change and is now with Governor Bill Lee for final approval.

Jelly Roll's criminal history includes over 40 arrests, including convictions for aggravated robbery at age 17 and drug-related offenses in his early twenties. These past convictions have created a barrier to international travel that has often necessitated long and costly legal work to obtain access to other countries. A pardon would remove these barriers and allow him to engage more broadly with the world through music and aspects of faith.

During the parole board hearing, Jelly Roll noted that he wanted to inspire others who are experiencing similar challenges. He stated, "I'm not here to defend the use of illegal drugs. And I also understand the paradox of my history as a drug dealer standing in front of this committee. But equally I think that's what makes me perfect to talk about this. I was a part of the problem. I am here now standing as a man that wants to be part of the solution.”

Since turning his life around, Jelly Roll has been engaged in service, which includes remarking jails and rehab centers, donating a recording studio to Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center, and providing help to at-risk groups. The album Whitsitt Chapel, released in 2023, received rave reviews, a number of accolades, and the eventual aftermath.