What Would You Do Wednesday: She’s Hot

My son had a sports event last weekend. My husband taped it. I was watching it last night on his phone and was stunned when I heard him and another parent at the game talking about a friend of mine. My husband said she is hot. I am furious that he would be talking this way. I told my sister and my best friend about his comments. They say I shouldn't sweat it because it's nothing more than ‘guy talk’. I'm still upset. Should I confront him or not? Should I be upset or is it just ‘guy talk’?