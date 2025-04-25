North Carolina Brunch Chain Plans 12 New Southeast Locations

A breakfast spot from North Carolina will add 12 spots in the Southeast. They picked Nashville, Charlotte, Atlanta, and Tampa for their next wave of growth.

Brothers Danny and Earl McPherson started their first spot in Wilmington back in 2019. Since then, they've opened five more spots in North Carolina and Virginia.

The next wave hits three states hard. They'll open in Raleigh, Chapel Hill, and Greenville across North Carolina. South Carolina gets two spots - Mount Pleasant and Columbia. Virginia Beach rounds out the coastal push.

You can get breakfast any time of day here. The menu mixes up burritos, bowls, and egg plates. At lunch, they cook up burgers and toss fresh salads. When night falls, fish tacos and Wagyu meatloaf take center stage.

Drinks steal the show at every spot. Guests sip on mimosas, by the glass or the flight. The bar whips up coffee with a kick and morning shots that pack a punch.

What started as one spot has grown six times over in four years. Now they're set to triple that across seven states, a big jump for this small chain.

They're pushing past the East Coast, too. New kitchens will fire up in Dallas, Oklahoma City, and Tuscaloosa, taking their morning magic to fresh ground.

When will doors open? That's still under wraps. No dates yet, just "coming soon" tags on their site for each spot.

Other breakfast spots have blown up like this lately. More places now serve eggs all day as people want their morning fix round the clock.