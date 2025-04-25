Backstage Country
What Golfer Has Hauled In The Most Money Over The Years

When it comes to wealthy athletes I think we all know that Michael Jordan tops the list. Mike is not only probably the most famous athlete ever, he has made…

When it comes to wealthy athletes I think we all know that Michael Jordan tops the list. Mike is not only probably the most famous athlete ever, he has made some very smart endorsement moves. They say he is worth over 4 billion dollars!

Who leads the list when it comes to golfers? Three made the top ten. Tiger Woods, Jack Nicholas, and Arnold Palmer. But which was number one? Find out below.

