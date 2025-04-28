Hacker Does A Horrible Thing To Online Disney Menu
Sometimes people do funny things when they hack a system, this could have been deadly. Luckily it wasn't.
A Florida man, named Michael Scheuer, hacked Disney's menu boards and received three years in prison for altering allergen info. That is not funny and could have been a horrible situation.
Scheuer also changed wine regions on the menus to inappropriate locations. Ok, that could have been funny. I guess it depends on your sense of humor.
