Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Hacker Does A Horrible Thing To Online Disney Menu

Sometimes people do funny things when they hack a system, this could have been deadly. Luckily it wasn’t. A Florida man, named Michael Scheuer, hacked Disney’s menu boards and received…

Rob Tanner
Disney
Getty Images

Sometimes people do funny things when they hack a system, this could have been deadly. Luckily it wasn't.

A Florida man, named Michael Scheuer, hacked Disney's menu boards and received three years in prison for altering allergen info. That is not funny and could have been a horrible situation.

Scheuer also changed wine regions on the menus to inappropriate locations. Ok, that could have been funny. I guess it depends on your sense of humor.

Disneyhack
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Related Stories
This Day in Sports History: April 28
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: April 28Michael Garaventa
Millennial Parents are Partying and Dancing with Their Kids at ‘Baby Raves’
Human InterestMillennial Parents are Partying and Dancing with Their Kids at ‘Baby Raves’
The Masters - Final Round
Country 103.7What Golfer Has Hauled In The Most Money Over The YearsRob Tanner
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect