Jail Time For Johnny Paycheck Sends Hit Song ‘Unwound’ to George Strait in 1981

George Strait's storied career began due to a stroke of luck regarding country outlaw Johnny Paycheck. The song "Unwound" was supposed to be recorded by Paycheck, but after going to jail for aggravated assault, Dillon and Dycus had to get someone else to record the song. "They caught their big break when they stumbled across a demo by a new kid out of Texas," said Chris Cohn to American Country Network in a "Story Behind the Songs" Reels. That "new kid" was Strait, a former U.S. Army servicemember who had been playing with his Texas band, Ace in the Hole.

On Apr. 23, 1981, George Strait released "Unwound" as his debut single. The track climbed to No. 6 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart, setting the stage for a career that would redefine country music. Shortly thereafter, Strait signed with RCA, releasing his first album, Strait Country, which solidified his standing in the industry.

In a reflection of their different personas, American Songwriter noted, "Strait is a clean-cut, rule-following, fan-favorite, people pleaser, and one of the most commercial faces in country music. On the contrary, Paycheck was rough, gruff, tough, and often found himself on the wrong side of the law. Matter of fact, Paycheck's criminal ways actually helped Strait kickstart his career."