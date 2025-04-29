Backstage Country
Animal Rescue Mission with CMPD Animal Care & Control

Adopt. Donate. Volunteer. There is a need to help our furry friends find loving homes in Charlotte and the surrounding areas. All of our local radio stations with Beasley Media…

A1220127 DREIDEL 9yr. Neutered Male 76lb. BLACK and WHITE GREAT DANE Please contact foster parent at elise.burris20@gmail.com I'm sponsored! Thank's to donor support, my adoption fee will be waived! • Housebroken • Non-destructive • Dog friendly • Good with kids • GREAT in the car • Loves walks • Low/medium energy • Couch potato • Happy + loving guy • Big head + droopy eyes • Walks well on leash • NO cats** https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1220127

Hi Dreidel! This male, black and white great dane is looking for a home. Thank’s to donor support, my adoption fee will be waived! He’s housebroken, great with kids, great in a car, loves walks, and more! Interested? Contact: elise.burris20@gmail.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1220127

Adopt. Donate. Volunteer.

There is a need to help our furry friends find loving homes in Charlotte and the surrounding areas. All of our local radio stations with Beasley Media Group Charlotte would like you to help CMPD Animal Care & Control with our Rescue Mission! Adopt, don't shop, by making CMPD Animal Care & Control your option for adoption.

Each week, we'll post 8 dogs available for adoption and information regarding them. You can contact CMPD about an individual animal you see and begin your journey at adopting your next furry friend! Bring one home and add some cheer to your family with a new furry family member.

Visit animals.cmpd.org to view adoptable animals ahead of time.

A1231159 ORION 3yr. Neutered Male 55lb. BLACK and WHITE PIT BULL Contact foster at, wengarcia77@yahoo.com - great with dogs - great with kids - house trained and crate trained - non destructive - affectionate and well mannered - likes his sniffing walks and doesn't pull on leash - enjoys playing with toys and his male dog foster sibling - is heartworm positive and adopter will go home with treatment https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1231159
Meet Orion! This black and white pit bull is looking for a home! He's great with dogs and kids, house and crate trained, non-destructive, affectionate, and so much more! He loves to play and would make a great pet for you and the family! Interested? Contact: wengarcia77@yahoo.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1231159
A1221772 THEODORE 1yr. Neutered Male BLACK cat Contact foster at: aaralynpierce@gmail.com https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1221772
Hi Theodore! This 1 year old, neutered, male black cat is looking for a home. Interested? Contact: aaralynpierce@gmail.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1221772
A1216201 POCKY 3yr. Spayed Female 48lb. TAN and WHITE PIT BULL contact foster parent at zipdog68@yahoo.com Sponsored adoption - 75$ of adoption fee covered by donations - House and crate trained but has separation anxiety - Knows some basic commands - Must be only pet - dog reactive and high prey drive - Sweet and well behaved inside - Likes to go in the car - doesn’t counter surf or beg at the table - destructive with her toys but not anything else - love to curl up in a good fluffy blanket https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1216201
Hi, Pocky! This tan and white pit is looking for a home. He's house and crate trained but has some separation anxiety. Knows basic commands, must be the only pet, sweet and well behaved, and more! Interested? Contact: zipdog68@yahoo.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1216201
A1207529 INDY 5yr. Neutered Male 57lb. BLACK and WHITE AMER BULLDOG Please contact foster parent at lashleydunc11@aol.com High-energy Dog cat and kid friendly House trained Knows basic commands + some fun commands and tricks Some resource guarding with high value items (experienced handler recommended) https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1207529
Hi Indy! This black and white Amer Bulldog is looking for a home. He has high energy, dog and cat friendly, house trained, knows basic commands, and more! Interested? Contact: lashleydunc11@aol.com or VISIT: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1207529
A1240021 HAMTARO 2yr. Neutered Male 10lb. ORG TABBY Contact foster at: aschwarting@carolina.rr.com Sweet, social boy is full of love and would be a great companion for adopters of all ages. https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1240021
Hi Hamtaro! This male, orange tabby is looking for a home! This sweet, social boy, full of love, and a great companion. Interested? Contact: aschwarting@carolina.rr.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1240021
A1239992 MILES 2yr. Neutered Male 8lb. BRN TABBY Contact the foster at, ktyler@tyler2construction.com Litter box and Litter Robot trained. He can be vocal (but not in an annoying way) and will let us know where he is and when he is out of food or water. https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1239992
Hi Miles! This brown tabby is looking for a home! Litter box trained and can be very vocal when he needs something. Interested? Contact:
ktyler@tyler2construction.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1239992
A1238684 CAESAR 2yr. Neutered Male 10lb. BLACK cat Contact the foster at, slunsford47@gmail.com He eats both dry and wet food, and is good with the litter box. He’s also good about only scratching on scratch pads and posts. Caesar is FIV+ and will require a medical waiver to ensure that he will received any medical follow up care would need. https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1238684
Meet Caesar! This black cat is looking for a home! He eats both dry and wet food, good with a litter box, and enjoys scratching pads. Interested? Contact: slunsford47@gmail.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1238684
CharlottePets
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
