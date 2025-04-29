Animal Rescue Mission with CMPD Animal Care & Control

Adopt. Donate. Volunteer.
There is a need to help our furry friends find loving homes in Charlotte and the surrounding areas. All of our local radio stations with Beasley Media Group Charlotte would like you to help CMPD Animal Care & Control with our Rescue Mission! Adopt, don't shop, by making CMPD Animal Care & Control your option for adoption.
Each week, we'll post 8 dogs available for adoption and information regarding them. You can contact CMPD about an individual animal you see and begin your journey at adopting your next furry friend! Bring one home and add some cheer to your family with a new furry family member.
Meet Orion! This black and white pit bull is looking for a home! He's great with dogs and kids, house and crate trained, non-destructive, affectionate, and so much more! He loves to play and would make a great pet for you and the family! Interested? Contact: wengarcia77@yahoo.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1231159 Hi Theodore! This 1 year old, neutered, male black cat is looking for a home. Interested? Contact: aaralynpierce@gmail.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1221772 Hi Dreidel! This male, black and white great dane is looking for a home. Thank's to donor support, my adoption fee will be waived! He's housebroken, great with kids, great in a car, loves walks, and more! Interested? Contact: elise.burris20@gmail.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1220127 Hi, Pocky! This tan and white pit is looking for a home. He's house and crate trained but has some separation anxiety. Knows basic commands, must be the only pet, sweet and well behaved, and more! Interested? Contact: zipdog68@yahoo.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1216201 Hi Indy! This black and white Amer Bulldog is looking for a home. He has high energy, dog and cat friendly, house trained, knows basic commands, and more! Interested? Contact: lashleydunc11@aol.com or VISIT: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1207529 Hi Hamtaro! This male, orange tabby is looking for a home! This sweet, social boy, full of love, and a great companion. Interested? Contact: aschwarting@carolina.rr.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1240021 Hi Miles! This brown tabby is looking for a home! Litter box trained and can be very vocal when he needs something. Interested? Contact:
ktyler@tyler2construction.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1239992
Meet Caesar! This black cat is looking for a home! He eats both dry and wet food, good with a litter box, and enjoys scratching pads. Interested? Contact: slunsford47@gmail.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1238684