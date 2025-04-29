‘Harry Potter’ Star Rupert Grint Welcomes Surprise Baby No. 2 with Longtime GF Georgia Groome

Tell us you feel old, without telling us you feel old... Remember when we knew Rupert Grint as the chubby-cheeked Ronald Weasley, who befriended the new boy, Harry Potter? Now, Grint has just announced that he welcomed baby number two with his longtime partner, Georgia Groome, who is also an actress and best known for her role in the 2008 film Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging.

The pair, who have been notoriously private about their personal lives, have managed to keep their relationship under wraps. They had already been dating for several years before fans found out. Fortunately for us muggles, they decided to share the wonderful news of baby No. 2.

Rupert Grint and His Growing Family

It might not be what die-hard “Romione” fans were hoping for, but Rupert Grint and Emma Watson (who played Hermione Granger in the movies) are just friends in real life. Grint, who has been in a relationship with Groome since 2011, already shares a daughter with her, born in May 2020. The Servant actor joined Instagram in 2020, posting a photo of himself holding his firstborn daughter, Wednesday G. Grint. Upon creating his account, he broke a Guinness World Record previously held by Sir David Attenborough for the fastest time to amass 1 million followers, reaching the milestone in just four hours and one minute.

In a similar fashion to their first, Grint also posted a photo of their newborn wearing a white onesie with "Goldie" embroidered across the front. He captioned the photo: “Secret Child Slightly Revealed’ Introducing Goldie G. Grint. A 10/10 baby (so far).”

Positive comments and congratulatory messages quickly filled the comment section of his post, with many fans referencing his Harry Potter character and quoting memorable lines from the films. Additionally, social media users have also been commenting on how great the name “Goldie” is.

In an interview with Glamour in 2021, Grint revealed how comfortable he is being a dad, even if he is “still kind of coming to terms with what being a dad is, but I’m loving it. I’m absolutely loving it.” The Sick Note actor added, “It’s so much fun. I feel like I’ve changed as a person for sure. It kind of happened overnight, lifestyle-wise. I stopped smoking straight away. I’ve started sleeping so much better—I used to be a horrific insomniac, now I’m sleeping.”