Salvation Army Shuts Down Four Youth Programs Around Charlotte Following Boys & Girls Club Split

Money troubles forced The Salvation Army to close four of its six after-school and summer programs across Mecklenburg and Union counties. The cuts came after breaking ties with Boys & Girls Clubs of America at the start of 2025.

"On Jan. 10, 2025, The Salvation Army's national agreement with Boys & Girls Clubs of America came to a close. As a result, our local youth programs no longer carry the Boys & Girls Club name, nor does our organization benefit from funding from Boys & Girls Clubs of America's national corporate partners," said the organization to WSOC-TV.

Two sites stay open. Kids can still sign up at Marsh Road and Belmont Avenue. These spots now run under the name Red Shield Youth Centers.

The after-school care cost families just $5 yearly and ran from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. "It really helps the kids with their math, reading, and homework they have to do," said Breanna Chambers, whose 8-year-old attended the program.

The shutdown hit students hard. Isaiah Chambers used to go to Marshville Elementary's program. His mom had plans for his summer camp there before news of the closing broke.

Brent Rinehart from The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte spoke about their work with kids: "The Salvation Army has been providing youth programs in the Charlotte area since 1934; we have a long history in this community of serving youth and plan to continue doing so."

Staff members want to return to Union County in the future. Meanwhile, parents must search for other options in the area.

Kids can join several other summer activities nearby: YMCA Camp Thunderbird runs outdoor adventures, Mecklenburg County offers park programs, UNC Charlotte hosts learning camps, and the White Water Center provides water sports.