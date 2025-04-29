Backstage Country
The Mount Rushmore Of Super Hero Villians

It was Super Hero Day on Monday. PlayStation Vue surveyed 2,000 people to find out which superhero powers they would most like to have. Here are the top 10 ……

Rob Tanner
Charlotte North Carolina Museum With Must See For Superhero Fans
1. Invisibility
2. Flying
3. Time travel
4. Teleportation
5. Super healing abilities
6. Telepathy
7. Immortality
8. Super strength
9. Shapeshifter - turn into other people or things
10. Superintelligence

We decided we wanted to create the Mount Rushmore Of Super Hero Villains...

Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
