Tucker Wetmore Hits Double Platinum, Gets ACM Nod

Tucker Wetmore, a 25-year-old country artist from Kalama, Washington, is quickly making waves in the music industry. Since starting last year, he has built up 1.3 million TikTok followers and 573,000 Instagram followers. After a career in football, only to sustain injuries that shifted his focus, Wetmore had an influential discussion with his mother that led to his songwriting. Wetmore moved to Nashville in 2020, signed a publishing deal in 2022, and has already released two RIAA-certified Platinum Singles, "Wind Up Missin' You" and "Wine Into Whiskey."

In the beginning, Wetmore went without money for a while while he was living with five other people in a house and working hard for what he believed in. His breakout success has now led to a nomination for New Male Artist at the Academy of Country Music Awards, an honor he credits to the unwavering support of the Nashville community. "I still wake up every day, mind blown that I'm doing the things that I'm doing," he said. "I woke up today, and I get to do what I love, and I'm gonna wake up tomorrow — hopefully, God willing — and do what I love. I'm very blessed."

On April 25, Wetmore will release his debut album, What Not To, featuring 19 tracks that reflect his personal growth and life experiences. The album includes his platinum-selling single "Wine Into Whiskey" and several new songs, including "3, 2, 1" and "Casino," that showcase his authentic and transparent approach to telling stories. The title cut addresses love, fear, and the ability to learn from your mistakes - themes that represent the overall voyage of self-discovery.