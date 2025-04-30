Kenny Chesney Joins TikTok Ahead of Massive Las Vegas Residency

Backstage Country
Kenny Chesney is ushering in a new era of fan engagement and performance innovation as he prepares for his groundbreaking residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas, starting May 22. To promote the 15-date residency, Chesney recently joined TikTok, where he gained more than 136,000 followers within just two days.

His entrance onto the platform was humorously introduced by country artist Megan Moroney, who appears in a video coaxing Chesney into the frame. "Hey guys, I want to introduce you all to my good friend, Kenny Chesney," Moroney says as Chesney briefly appears, and the two burst into laughter, offering fans a glimpse into their easygoing friendship.

The TikTok launch aligns with Chesney's role as the first country artist to headline at The Sphere, an innovative Las Vegas venue with a 171 million pixel wraparound screen and 167,000 speakers.

"The opportunity to perform at The Sphere came about last April actually," Chesney explained. "I was doing a tribute show for Jimmy Buffett at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and my friend Irving Azoff, in my dressing room, told me that I should be the first country act to play The Sphere. I really didn't know what I was going to do in 2025, but the opportunity to do this was just so great…to be able to take my audience on a completely different journey."

Chesney, who has a beachy sound and sizeable following, is also considering the residency to explore a new creative vision of what a live event can be. It also marks the 30th anniversary of his first album, All I Need to Know, released in 1995, so there is a considerable amount of meaning tied to that reunion for him. As fans are set to experience an all-new plane of what a Chesney show can be with his first residency at The Sphere and his TikTok presence, the country music star is blazing a more technically driven path amidst a post-pandemic world.

More information on ticket sales and VIP Experiences can be found on Kenny Chesney's official site.

