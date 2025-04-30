North Carolina Mall Gets New Western Store, Lantern Festival

Just outside Charlotte, Concord Mills added fresh shops and attractions this year. The mall's newest additions include a Western wear giant and a dazzling light show. You'll find it all 14 miles from uptown.

Near Entrance 5, Cavender's Boot City debuted in North Carolina—the Texas chain stocks Western gear, everything from sturdy work boots to fancy show pieces. Top names like Ariat, Wrangler, and Stetson fill the shelves.

After dark, the AMC lot transforms into a glowing wonderland. The Tianyu Lights Festival spreads 25 bright displays across the space until June 22. Visitors watch skilled acrobats perform while kids play in a sea of lights. Adults pay $20, children 3-11 get in for $15.

Dick's Sporting Goods has a new neighbor, Random Fandom. This shop caters to collectors, with shelves full of Funko Pop! figures, Pokémon merchandise, and trading cards.

At SEA LIFE Aquarium, "Mills" swims in his new home. This Kemp's ridley turtle belongs to the rarest sea turtle species on Earth.

More changes are coming. Soon, shoppers will see a GAP outlet store, a play zone for kids, RSRVE's men's fashion, and a Starbucks cafe.