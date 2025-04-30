The Number One City To Live In The USA
Charlotte. NC made the list. We came in at number five. The US News and World Report just came out with a list of the best places to live in the United States. The Carolinas were very well represented. The question was who was number one?
Was it Colorado Springs, Colorado, Naples Florida, or Boise, Idaho? Find out who was number one below.
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.