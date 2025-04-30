Tim McGraw Talks About His New Song And The Music City Rodeo
Nashville’s first and only PRCA ProRodeo will be held at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville right in the heart of Broadway. Tim McGraw joined the Tanner in the Morning show along with award-winning cowboys to talk rodeo and more.
Music City Rodeo is a NIGHT TIME event, with the rodeo starting at 6:30 pm followed by full-length arena concerts starting at 9:00 pm Thursday it's Reba - May 29, Friday it's Jelly Roll - May 30, Saturday it's Tim McGraw - May 31
The Music City Rodeo is the largest PRCA ProRodeo East of the Mississippi and you can win a VIP trip! Just go to our contest section on this website and get signed up.
