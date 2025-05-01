What Would You Do Wednesday Flirty Work Wife

Every Wednesday the Tanner in the Morning show brings you What Would You Do Wednesday. This week is all about a flirty work wife. Check out the email and our listeners' responses.

My husband’s “work wife” left him a flirty, boozy birthday message on TikTok during a Happy Hour. I’m mad because it made me uncomfortable. I’m not sure if I should be mad at her or my husband. On one hand, she crossed a line, but on the other, he allowed it because he never set boundaries with her. Should I confront her directly, or my husband? I feel stuck and don’t know what’s best here. Am I overreacting or do I have a right to be upset?