Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

What Would You Do Wednesday Flirty Work Wife

Every Wednesday the Tanner in the Morning show brings you What Would You Do Wednesday. This week is all about a flirty work wife. Check out the email and our…

Rob Tanner
A woman working on tech.

Tech jobs are a good job possibility for remote workers.

Getty Images / Jacob Wackerhausen

Every Wednesday the Tanner in the Morning show brings you What Would You Do Wednesday. This week is all about a flirty work wife. Check out the email and our listeners' responses.

My husband’s “work wife” left him a flirty, boozy birthday message on TikTok during a Happy Hour. I’m mad because it made me uncomfortable. I’m not sure if I should be mad at her or my husband. On one hand, she crossed a line, but on the other, he allowed it because he never set boundaries with her. Should I confront her directly, or my husband? I feel stuck and don’t know what’s best here. Am I overreacting or do I have a right to be upset?

flirtwifeWork
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Related Stories
This Day in Sports History: May 1
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: May 1Michael Garaventa
OpenAI Will Soon Roll Out Shopping Buttons in ChatGPT
Human InterestOpenAI Will Soon Roll Out Shopping Buttons in ChatGPTYvette DeLaCruz
Big Lots! Plans 132 Store Reopenings Across 14 States
Human InterestBig Lots! Plans 132 Store Reopenings Across 14 StatesRachel Pitts
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect