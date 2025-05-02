Charlotte Artists Launch Massive Anti-Bullying Mural Project

Two Charlotte artists will paint a 1,400-square-foot mural in South Charlotte to honor students who died after facing bullying at school. The project starts next month at Compare Foods plaza near the intersection of Arrowood and Nations Ford roads.

"On the side of my truck, it says 'Art is not only in museums,'" said Rosalia Torres-Weiner to WSOC-TV. "So, people can go inside my truck and see art."

The wall will show 13-year-old Gabriela Ortega and 11-year-old Jocelynn Carranza. In Texas, Jocelynn faced cruel treatment about her immigration status before her death.

Eva Crawford and Torres-Weiner picked this spot because many Hispanic families live nearby. Soon, bright colors and anti-bullying messages will transform the plain white wall.

"Kids are afraid," said Torres-Weiner. "I am shaking just to think, at that age, they think about taking their lives. They go to school with that fear in their backpacks. They are afraid to be bullied."

"When people see this wall, I want them to stop and think," said Crawford. "Not just notice the colors or feel bad, but really think about what they've gone through themselves."

The artists aim to finish within four weeks. Their work might help start talks about student safety and mental health support in schools.

Torres-Weiner spoke directly to the public: "Teachers, talk to your kids. Parents, talk to your kids. Kids have that empathy for your classmates."