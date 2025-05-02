Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Charlotte Artists Launch Massive Anti-Bullying Mural Project

Two Charlotte artists will paint a 1,400-square-foot mural in South Charlotte to honor students who died after facing bullying at school. The project starts next month at Compare Foods plaza…

Jim Mayhew

Getty Images Stock Photo

Getty Images Stock Photo

Two Charlotte artists will paint a 1,400-square-foot mural in South Charlotte to honor students who died after facing bullying at school. The project starts next month at Compare Foods plaza near the intersection of Arrowood and Nations Ford roads.

"On the side of my truck, it says 'Art is not only in museums,'" said Rosalia Torres-Weiner to WSOC-TV. "So, people can go inside my truck and see art."

The wall will show 13-year-old Gabriela Ortega and 11-year-old Jocelynn Carranza. In Texas, Jocelynn faced cruel treatment about her immigration status before her death.

Eva Crawford and Torres-Weiner picked this spot because many Hispanic families live nearby. Soon, bright colors and anti-bullying messages will transform the plain white wall.

"Kids are afraid," said Torres-Weiner. "I am shaking just to think, at that age, they think about taking their lives. They go to school with that fear in their backpacks. They are afraid to be bullied."

"When people see this wall, I want them to stop and think," said Crawford. "Not just notice the colors or feel bad, but really think about what they've gone through themselves."

The artists aim to finish within four weeks. Their work might help start talks about student safety and mental health support in schools.

Torres-Weiner spoke directly to the public: "Teachers, talk to your kids. Parents, talk to your kids. Kids have that empathy for your classmates."

The painting starts during Mental Health Awareness Month. Anyone can support this project through the artists' GoFundMe page.

BullyingCharlotte
Jim MayhewWriter
Related Stories
Charlotte Coffee Club Creates Community Connection While Helping the Homeless
Local NewsCharlotte Coffee Club Creates Community Connection While Helping the HomelessJim Mayhew
Sisters Behind Sake Express Plan New Japanese Restaurant in Charlotte’s South End
Local NewsSisters Behind Sake Express Plan New Japanese Restaurant in Charlotte’s South EndJim Mayhew
Harris Teeter Breaks Ground on 45-Acre Shopping Center in Fort Mill
Local NewsHarris Teeter Breaks Ground on 45-Acre Shopping Center in Fort MillJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect