Kelsea Ballerini Opens Up About Comparison to Taylor Swift Early in Her Career

Kelsea Ballerini is talking about the hard work of forging her path in country music and the personal things that helped her along the way. In an interview with Variety, the Grammy-nominee reflected on her uphill slog as a young female singer-songwriter entering a historically male-dominated genre — and the comparisons to Taylor Swift.

Ballerini made her debut in 2014 with a self-titled EP that featured "Love Me Like You Mean It," a breakout hit that not only charted on Billboard's Hot 100 but also helped her become the first solo female country artist to send her debut single to No. 1 since 2006. Still, she faced early doubts from industry insiders.

"He looked at me and said, 'Well, there's already a Taylor Swift,'" Ballerini recalls of presenting her music to an executive at a now-defunct indie label. "And he was right. There weren't a lot of young female singer-songwriter girls in country music to look up to — Taylor was the North Star for me and still is in a lot of ways. I had to grow into my own identity as an artist and a songwriter and learn to differentiate myself."

Ballerini's 2015 EP gained legitimacy in the industry because of Swift's open endorsement, especially given her stature as a superstar. The two have stayed close over the years with Ballerini stating that Swift was a mentor and a "big sister" who helped guide her through fame. Yet she eventually realized the importance of stepping out of Swift's shadow. "To me, the ultimate sign of 'I made it; people are listening' was getting on country radio," Ballerini told Variety. "And I was happy with having achieved that goal — until I became brave enough to ask myself, 'What else?'"