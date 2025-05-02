This Day in Country History: May 2

May 2 has seen heartwarming benefits with country music stars performing, milestone hits, and notable recordings. This day also marks the anniversary of historical industry changes and challenges, including cancelled shows and floods, and a memorial to the late great George Jones.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Milestones in country music history on May 2 include:

1998: Country star Shania Twain's "You're Still the One" spent 42 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 2 on May 2. Twain was one of the biggest-selling female artists in country music history.

Cultural Milestones

Country stars opened their hearts to perform benefit concerts helping those in need:

2019: Singer Devin Dawson performed at the Senator Theater in Chico, California, as part of his fundraising California Smoke Tour. The proceeds from the six-date concert series went to the California Fire Foundation to support firefighters and those affected by the wildfires that ravaged the state.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These memorable recordings and performances were uplifting:

2011: Country group Lady Antebellum (now known as Lady A) released "Just a Kiss" to radio and retailers on May 2. This is a sweet song about a goodnight kiss between a couple.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From touching memorials to losses of musical gear due to flooding, May 2 saw various changes and challenges:

2010: Nashville, Tennessee, had a massive rainstorm and flood that dumped over 13 inches of rain in 24 hours, killing over 29 people in the area. Many musicians, including superstar Keith Urban, lost their musical instruments due to the flood.

