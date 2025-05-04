Texas 2 Step Salsa For Cinco De Mayo

Backstage Country
It's Cinco De Mayo time. And, every year we look for reasons to celebrate with margaritas and great Tex-Mex, including our favorite recipe for Texas 2 Step Salsa. I call it that because you literally gather the ingredients for step 1. And, for step 2, you blend everything together! Easy peasy.

In case you didn’t know, we are originally from Texas.  We grew up eating all things Tex-Mex.  We love the freshness, the flavors and the spice.  When we were home visiting my husband’s family a few years ago, his sister, Beth,  treated us to a wonderful dinner of fajitas with all the trimmings.  

Texas 2 Step Salsa

Making an appearance in the appetizer round was a big batch of fresh homemade salsa prepared by our nephew, Lincoln.  We watched as he chopped all the fragrant ingredients and tossed them into a blender. It was not only one of the easiest salsas I had ever seen…but it was by far the tastiest.  I would put it up against any I’ve ever been served in a restaurant.  It’s so fresh and bright, and the cumin and cilantro really shine!  And, every time I take it to a party, I come back with an empty bowl and requests for the recipe.  

texas 2 step salsaDebbie Nance

Texas 2 Step Salso is our go to whether it's Cinco De Mayo or Taco Tuesday. It's even great at brunch on egg dishes. And, you control the spice level. If you like it hot like we do, leave all or some of the seeds in the serrano pepper. If you're a mild kind of person, remove them. I'll warn you, the serrano is that skinny little dark green pepper that's a tad bit hotter than a jalapeno! But, we love it.

So, grab you friends, whip up a batch of margaritas, assemble a DIY Taco or Fajita Bar and make my Texas 2 Step Salsa for this Cinco De Mayo!

texas 2 step salsaDebbie Nance
Cinco de MayoSalsaTexas
Debbie NanceEditor
Debbie Nance is the afternoon co-host along with her husband on "The Charlie and Debbie Show" at WSOC, Country 1037 in Charlotte, North Carolina. She has been with the station for 18 years. Debbie is a CMA Award winner for Radio Personality of the Year. And, she has worked in radio for 40 years. Before her current afternoon position, Debbie spent more than a decade as co-host on morning shows in several markets across the Southeast. As a content creator for Country 1037, Debbie writes articles about food, new restaurants in the Carolinas and travel experiences.
