Guy Loses Million Dollar Lottery Ticket
I think the odds of losing a million-dollar lottery ticket are small. But this guy pulled it off and got lucky. Here is what happened. Winnipeg resident Mario Raimondi recently…
Here is what happened. Winnipeg resident Mario Raimondi recently lost his wallet. It contained a $1 million winning lottery ticket. The wallet was found by an anonymous person. They tracked down Mario’s contact information and returned the wallet to him. He was shocked and plans to buy a new house with his winnings.
It not the miraculous return of the ticket that amazed us. We had another question. Check it out below.
