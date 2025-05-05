Krispy Kreme Giving Away Free Original Glazed Doughnuts This Week

Hungry much? Krispy Kreme is here to help satisfy your sweet craving. The doughnut guru will be giving away free original glazed doughnuts on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

In honor of May 7, being the day that REAL IDs go into effect for passengers to take flights, but not to enjoy a great Krispy Kreme doughnut.

In an Instagram post, Krispy Kreme stated, "If the DMV is on your calendar this week… we’re so sorry. 🫠

But we’ve got your back (and your sweet tooth). On May 7, stop by your #krispykreme shop and get a FREE Original Glazed doughnut — no ID or purchase needed. Just a lil’ treat to help you survive DMV season. 😅 🚙 You’ve earned it."

The federal government has announced that starting May 7, "U.S. travelers must be REAL ID compliant to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities." If you have not already received your REAL ID, be sure you visit the local DMV before boarding for any domestic flights.