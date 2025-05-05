Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Krispy Kreme Giving Away Free Original Glazed Doughnuts This Week

Hungry much? Krispy Kreme is here to help satisfy your sweet craving. The doughnut guru will be giving away free original glazed doughnuts on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. In honor…

Randi Moultrie

Krispy Kreme glazed doughnut (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Hungry much? Krispy Kreme is here to help satisfy your sweet craving. The doughnut guru will be giving away free original glazed doughnuts on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

In honor of May 7, being the day that REAL IDs go into effect for passengers to take flights, but not to enjoy a great Krispy Kreme doughnut.

In an Instagram post, Krispy Kreme stated, "If the DMV is on your calendar this week… we’re so sorry. 🫠
But we’ve got your back (and your sweet tooth). On May 7, stop by your #krispykreme shop and get a FREE Original Glazed doughnut — no ID or purchase needed. Just a lil’ treat to help you survive DMV season. 😅 🚙 You’ve earned it."

The federal government has announced that starting May 7, "U.S. travelers must be REAL ID compliant to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities." If you have not already received your REAL ID, be sure you visit the local DMV before boarding for any domestic flights.

Already got your REAL ID? Even better, now here's your treat for being an overachiever and getting yours in time. And if you haven't gotten a REAL ID yet, here's a treat anyway. Perfect for everyone to enjoy... No ID required!

food newsKrispy Kreme
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
Related Stories
At What Age Can North Carolina Children Be Left Home Alone?
Local NewsAt What Age Can North Carolina Children Be Left Home Alone?Randi Moultrie
Million-Dollar Homes Pop Up at Triple the Going Rate in Charlotte’s Enderly Park
Local NewsMillion-Dollar Homes Pop Up at Triple the Going Rate in Charlotte’s Enderly ParkJim Mayhew
PGA Championship Heads Back to Quail Hollow in 2025 as Big Plans Take Shape
Local NewsPGA Championship Heads Back to Quail Hollow in 2025 as Big Plans Take ShapeJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect