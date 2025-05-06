ABC Network Picked Carrie Underwood as Backup Option for American Idol Judge Spot
Carrie Underwood’s appointment as a judge on American Idol in Season 23 is garnering conversation because many industry insiders say she was not the original choice to replace Katy Perry. “They spoke…
Carrie Underwood's appointment as a judge on American Idol in Season 23 is garnering conversation because many industry insiders say she was not the original choice to replace Katy Perry. "They spoke with a handful of other A-list artists in pop and country before landing on Carrie," an insider disclosed. "It was not a unanimous decision."
A returning judge, Luke Bryan, confirmed the deliberations, stating, "I've said several names. I think P!nk has been in the talks, Miley Cyrus has been in the talks, Meghan Trainor has been in the talks."
Underwood's time as host has had a varied response. Some fans appreciate her, and some say she has "an old-school sensibility." Still, others say her temperament — having an "old-school sensibility" — feels too restrained and different from Perry's dynamic personality. Likewise, her impact off-camera, like pushing for a faith-based episode about Easter, has divided the crew.
Compounding the situation, Underwood has expressed discomfort with the Hollywood lifestyle and the separation from her family in Tennessee. Sources suggest she may not return for future seasons, with her future on the show described as "much more uncertain now than it was." As she took her place alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan as a judge, Underwood brought with her country authenticity and her view as an ex-Idol winner. She is not confirmed to return, so she could only be there for one season as a judge.