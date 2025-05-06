ABC Network Picked Carrie Underwood as Backup Option for American Idol Judge Spot

Carrie Underwood's appointment as a judge on American Idol in Season 23 is garnering conversation because many industry insiders say she was not the original choice to replace Katy Perry. "They spoke with a handful of other A-list artists in pop and country before landing on Carrie," an insider disclosed. "It was not a unanimous decision."

A returning judge, Luke Bryan, confirmed the deliberations, stating, "I've said several names. I think P!nk has been in the talks, Miley Cyrus has been in the talks, Meghan Trainor has been in the talks."

Underwood's time as host has had a varied response. Some fans appreciate her, and some say she has "an old-school sensibility." Still, others say her temperament — having an "old-school sensibility" — feels too restrained and different from Perry's dynamic personality. Likewise, her impact off-camera, like pushing for a faith-based episode about Easter, has divided the crew.