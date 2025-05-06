Animal Rescue Mission with CMPD Animal Care & Control

Adopt. Donate. Volunteer.
There is a need to help our furry friends find loving homes in Charlotte and the surrounding areas. All of our local radio stations with Beasley Media Group Charlotte would like you to help CMPD Animal Care & Control with our Rescue Mission! Adopt, don't shop, by making CMPD Animal Care & Control your option for adoption.
Each week, we'll post 8 dogs available for adoption and information regarding them. You can contact CMPD about an individual animal you see and begin your journey at adopting your next furry friend! Bring one home and add some cheer to your family with a new furry family member.
Meet Clara Bow! This 7 month old, black kitten is looking for a home. She has Feline leukemia (feLV) and not recommended to be around other negative cats. Requiring an in-person signable for a medical waiver regarding her FELV (Feline Leukemia Virus Positive) status. Interested? Contact: igspain2@gmail.com for more details. Meet Sox! This 2 year old, blue pit is looking for a home. She is easy to walk and run with, knows basic commands, loves to cuddle, and is treat motivated. Interested in getting her? Contact: taylorlucas16@icloud.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1234444 Meet Layka! This 1 year old, female black Pit is looking for a home. He needs slow intros to other dogs, has high barrier reactivity with other dogs, shy at first, jumpy when excited, and is house and crate trained. Interested? Contact: charlesehash@gmail.com. Meet Layla! This 2 year old, female black cat is looking for a home. She may take some time to warm up, but she is cuddly and very vocal. Interested? Contact: ckoschoff@yahoo.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1240675 Meet Cookie! This 9 year old, white and tan pit needs a home! She's house trained, crate trained, non-destructive, smart and good with recall, good with commands, and loves treats. NO CATS!! Interested? Contact: melanjim95@gmail.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1222982 Hi Lolita! This 9 year old, black and white collie mix needs a home. Loves car rides, sweet and calm, easy on leash, cat friendly, enjoys cuddling, and knows basic commands. Interested? Visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1130071 Hi Moonlight! This gray cat needs a home. Shy when approached, but warms up. Can be iffy but will eventually allow petting. Interested? Contact: cjoyner002@att.net OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1241043 Meet Sweet Jubilee! This black cat enjoys going outside, likes other cats, loves to play, and could be yours! Interested? Contact: terricallahan74@hotmail.com.