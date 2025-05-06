Backstage Country
Animal Rescue Mission with CMPD Animal Care & Control

Adopt. Donate. Volunteer. There is a need to help our furry friends find loving homes in Charlotte and the surrounding areas. All of our local radio stations with Beasley Media…

Randi Moultrie
A1222982 COOKIE 9yr Spayed Female 59lb. TAN and WHITE PIT Contact the foster at, melanjim95@gmail.com -House trained -Crate trained -Quiet in crate + non-destructive when left out -Kid friendly -Happy to be only dog or have submissive dog siblings - needs slow + proper intros to dogs always -Very smart girl with excellent recall -Eager to please her humans -Walks well on leash with gentle leader -Highly adaptable + would make a great travel companion -So sweet + happy -Loves treats -Knows sit + holds it -Loves being pet + very affectionate -Enjoys running around the play yard -Sweetest smile -No cats!* https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1222982

Meet Cookie! This 9 year old, white and tan pit needs a home! She’s house trained, crate trained, non-destructive, smart and good with recall, good with commands, and loves treats. NO CATS!! Interested? Contact: melanjim95@gmail.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1222982

Adopt. Donate. Volunteer.

There is a need to help our furry friends find loving homes in Charlotte and the surrounding areas. All of our local radio stations with Beasley Media Group Charlotte would like you to help CMPD Animal Care & Control with our Rescue Mission! Adopt, don't shop, by making CMPD Animal Care & Control your option for adoption.

Each week, we'll post 8 dogs available for adoption and information regarding them. You can contact CMPD about an individual animal you see and begin your journey at adopting your next furry friend! Bring one home and add some cheer to your family with a new furry family member.

Visit animals.cmpd.org to view adoptable animals ahead of time.

CLARA BOW 7months Spayed Female 5lb. BLACK Cat Contact the foster at, igspain2@gmail.com medical waiver-Feline leukemia (feLV) + Not recommended to go in a home with FELV negative cats Very sweet feline. Requiring an in-person signable for a medical waiver regarding her FELV (Feline Leukemia Virus Positive) status.
Meet Clara Bow! This 7 month old, black kitten is looking for a home. She has Feline leukemia (feLV) and not recommended to be around other negative cats. Requiring an in-person signable for a medical waiver regarding her FELV (Feline Leukemia Virus Positive) status. Interested? Contact: igspain2@gmail.com for more details.
A1234444 SOX 2yr Spayed Female 53lb. BLUE Pit Please Contact Foster At: taylorlucas16@icloud.com -easy to walk would be a great running partner -knows basic commands -loves cuddles -dog friendly -treat motivated
Meet Sox! This 2 year old, blue pit is looking for a home. She is easy to walk and run with, knows basic commands, loves to cuddle, and is treat motivated. Interested in getting her? Contact: taylorlucas16@icloud.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1234444
A1232596 LAYKA 1yr. Spayed Female 56lb. BLACK PIT Contact the foster at, charlesehash@gmail.com - Recommended SLOW intros with other dogs - High barrier reactivity with other dogs (ie. fence, etc), fine in public but can still get excited - Shy at first, but quick to warm up especially hanging out outside. - Jumpy when excited - She enjoys being close to her people - Generally quiet and not a barker - House and crate trained, knows some basic commands treat motivate
Meet Layka! This 1 year old, female black Pit is looking for a home. He needs slow intros to other dogs, has high barrier reactivity with other dogs, shy at first, jumpy when excited, and is house and crate trained. Interested? Contact: charlesehash@gmail.com.
A1240675 LAYLA 2yr. Spayed Female 6.5lb. BLACK CAT Contact the foster at, ckoschoff@yahoo.com Lived with many cats before Takes a little time to warm up Cuddly and vocal https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1240675
Meet Layla! This 2 year old, female black cat is looking for a home. She may take some time to warm up, but she is cuddly and very vocal. Interested? Contact: ckoschoff@yahoo.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1240675
A1130071 LOLITA 9yr. Spayed Female 38lb. BLACK and WHITE BORDER COLLIE MIX Sweet, Calm and gentle Loves car rides Easy on leash Cat friendly Minds her manners Entertains herself Enjoys cuddling House trained Plays with toys Knows basic commands Slow intro to other dogs https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1130071
Hi Lolita! This 9 year old, black and white collie mix needs a home. Loves car rides, sweet and calm, easy on leash, cat friendly, enjoys cuddling, and knows basic commands. Interested? Visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1130071
A1241043 MOONLIGHT 1yr Spayed Female 7.8lb. GRAY Cat Contact the foster at, cjoyner002@att.net Shy when approached Can be flightly but will allow being pet https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1241043
Hi Moonlight! This gray cat needs a home. Shy when approached, but warms up. Can be iffy but will eventually allow petting. Interested? Contact: cjoyner002@att.net OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1241043
A1240493 SWEET JUBILEE 2yr. Spayed Female 10.6lb BLACK CAT Contact foster at terricallahan74@hotmail.com She enjoys going outside safely to watch squirrels and birds. Likes other cats. Loves to play.
Meet Sweet Jubilee! This black cat enjoys going outside, likes other cats, loves to play, and could be yours! Interested? Contact: terricallahan74@hotmail.com.
Animal NewsCharlotte
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
