Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Join The Climb

Women’s pro soccer is ON. THE. CLIMB. Carolina Ascent is throwing their first annual FANTASTIC FANALE on Saturday, May 17th. It all starts at 3 pm with a massive Base…

Alex Cauthren
In partnership with
Carolina Ascent FC
Carolina Ascent FC

Women’s pro soccer is ON. THE. CLIMB. Carolina Ascent is throwing their first annual FANTASTIC FANALE on Saturday, May 17th. It all starts at 3 pm with a massive Base Camp Bash tailgate party with music, games, food trucks, and cold drinks in Independence Park. Then, join them at 5:30 pm in the beach club for a huge Swiftee pregame concert featuring live music from Love Story, a Taylor Swift tribute. At 7 pm, your Ascent finishes their Climb to the playoffs at Memorial Stadium as they face the Tampa Bay Sun. It’s an epic day with playoff implications! Plus, the first 1,000 fans receive a free Ascent beach towel! Click here to secure your seats and cheer on your Carolina Ascent in a game with massive playoff implications!

Carolina Ascent FC
Alex CauthrenEditor
Related Stories
The FANtastic FANale
Country 103.7The FANtastic FANaleAlex Cauthren
spicy margarita for national margarita day
Country 103.7The State Where You Can Get The Cheapest MargaritaRob Tanner
lottery
Country 103.7Guy Loses Million Dollar Lottery TicketRob Tanner
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect