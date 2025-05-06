Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Miranda Lambert Lights Up ‘Idol’

Ahead of performing on this week’s Academy of Country Music Awards, where she holds the title of winningest artist in ACM history, country music superstar Miranda Lambert lit up the…

Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Miranda Lambert poses in black cowboy outfit.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Ahead of performing on this week’s Academy of Country Music Awards, where she holds the title of winningest artist in ACM history, country music superstar Miranda Lambert lit up the “American Idol” stage during Sunday night's Top 10 episode.

In addition to serving as a guest mentor, Lambert delivered a fiery performance in celebration of the 20th anniversary of her breakthrough hit “Kerosene.”

Miranda brought her signature authenticity and sharp musical instincts to “Idol” rehearsals this week, offering guidance and encouragement to each of the 10 remaining hopefuls. Her appearance gave viewers a firsthand look, echoing her latest endeavor as co-founder of Big Loud Texas, a label imprint aimed at supporting and developing rising talent. With her passion for nurturing artists on full display, Lambert’s mentorship marked a powerful moment in this season’s competition.

RELATED: 5 Pure Queens Of Country Music

As she performed her iconic single “Kerosene,” Lambert also celebrated a personal milestone – the 20th anniversary of that breakthrough album, now available on vinyl for the first time. The high-octane performance reminded audiences why she remains celebrated by NPR as the “backbone of contemporary country music” two decades into her storied career.

That record kicked off a run of 10 consecutive Top 10 albums, with the latest, Postcards from Texas, featuring the current single “Run”.

The three-time GRAMMY Award-winner next performs on this week’s ACM Awards, airing live on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 8.

She is also set to join Morgan Wallen for several stadium dates of the upcoming I’m The Problem Tour, while headlining sets at festivals and one-off dates this summer, including Country Stampede, Lakefront Music Fest, Field & Stream Music Fest, and more.

Miranda Lambert
Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media GroupWriter
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
Related Stories
Carrie Underwood attends the 2024 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 13, 2024 in New York City.
MusicABC Network Picked Carrie Underwood as Backup Option for American Idol Judge SpotJennifer Eggleston
Dollywood Hits 40 Years with Fresh Attractions and Biggest Year Yet
MusicDollywood Hits 40 Years with Fresh Attractions and Biggest Year YetJennifer Eggleston
Kenny Chesney Surprises Megan Moroney with Secret Sauna in Her Nashville Home
MusicKenny Chesney Surprises Megan Moroney with Secret Sauna in Her Nashville HomeJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect