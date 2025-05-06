PSA Airlines To Move to Charlotte, Bringing 200 New Jobs by 2025
PSA Airlines plans to add 200 workers in Charlotte when it shifts its base from Dayton, Ohio, next year. The American Airlines-owned carrier made this known during its latest update.
"We've had high interest," said airline spokesperson Joe Horvath to CBJ.
After 115 Ohio staff members chose to relocate, PSA started its search for fresh talent. The carrier needs workers across multiple teams to fill crucial spots.
They're searching far and wide. From fixing planes to counting money, from getting parts to keeping workers safe, PSA needs people who can do it all. They want smart minds to run things smoothly and pick the best new workers.
Back in January, PSA first told everyone about moving South. It marks a big change for this long-time Ohio company that flies routes for American Airlines.
As PSA moves in, Charlotte's airport grows stronger. More planes and people pass through here than almost anywhere else in the southeast.
Workers had until April's end to decide if they'd move or not. Many said yes, showing they trust where PSA is headed.
With 2025 coming up fast, PSA wants its team ready before the big switch. They're pushing hard to get good people on board now, so everything runs like clockwork when they open their new doors.