PSA Airlines To Move to Charlotte, Bringing 200 New Jobs by 2025

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 21: Airplanes sit on the tarmac at Charlotte Douglas International Airport with the city skyline in the background during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on April 21, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The airport is the second largest hub for American Airlines, which will drastically reduce international flights compared to 2019. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

PSA Airlines plans to add 200 workers in Charlotte when it shifts its base from Dayton, Ohio, next year. The American Airlines-owned carrier made this known during its latest update.

"We've had high interest," said airline spokesperson Joe Horvath to CBJ.

After 115 Ohio staff members chose to relocate, PSA started its search for fresh talent. The carrier needs workers across multiple teams to fill crucial spots.

They're searching far and wide. From fixing planes to counting money, from getting parts to keeping workers safe, PSA needs people who can do it all. They want smart minds to run things smoothly and pick the best new workers.

Back in January, PSA first told everyone about moving South. It marks a big change for this long-time Ohio company that flies routes for American Airlines.

As PSA moves in, Charlotte's airport grows stronger. More planes and people pass through here than almost anywhere else in the southeast.

Workers had until April's end to decide if they'd move or not. Many said yes, showing they trust where PSA is headed.