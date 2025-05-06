A weekly newsletter from Debbie Nance — a little light, a little laughter, and a lot of heart

Life moves quickly. It’s easy to miss things, to let the week slip by without taking a breath, without finding a moment to pause and hold onto something that matters. That’s why I created Something to Hang Your Hat On — a gentle, thoughtful newsletter designed to bring you closer to the heart of the show and to offer you a small but meaningful lift each week.

Whether you’re a longtime listener or just beginning to find your way to us, this newsletter is a space to reconnect. With the show, with the stories we share, and maybe even with a quieter part of yourself.

Each edition is crafted with care and filled with the kinds of things that don’t always make it to air, but stay with us just the same.

Inside each issue, you’ll find:

🎙️ A look back at the most memorable moments from the week’s show — the laughs, the stories, the ideas worth sitting with a little longer.

🌟 A special “Hang Your Hat On” reflection — something warm, encouraging, or quietly inspiring to carry with you through the week.

📝 Direct links to recipes, blogs, and thoughtful listener questions — so you can try something new, read a little deeper, or be part of the conversation.

🎧 A behind-the-scenes glimpse or two — and maybe even a surprise, just for subscribers.

At its heart, this newsletter is about connection. It’s a way for me to reach out each week and say, “Here’s something you might need today.” A story. A smile. A moment of stillness. A reminder that even when life feels busy or noisy, there is always something good waiting to be noticed — something to hang your hat on.

I’d love to have you join, just one note each week, from my heart to your inbox - Debbie 💙