The State Where You Can Get The Cheapest Margarita

Rob Tanner
On Cinco De Mayo you may have enjoyed a margarita. Where can you get one at the best price? Head South!

The average price for a margarita around the country is $10.03 on average. That's up more than 6% from last year. The state where a margarita costs the most is Hawaii, at $13.60 on average. There are 13 different states where margaritas cost an average of $11 or more.

A margarita is most affordable in Alabama, with an average cost of $6.74. Iowa ($7.30) and West Virginia ($7.59) are the only other states where margaritas cost less than $8 on average.

