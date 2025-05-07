Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Building The Perfect Male

Ladies what features would you desire in the Perfect Male? We decided to put our very own Catherine Lane on the spot with that question. Below you can find out…

Rob Tanner
Tim McGraw - 18 - Total Wins

In 1994, McGraw won Top New Male Vocalist and Album of the Year for “Not A Moment Too Soon.”

David Becker/Getty Images

Ladies what features would you desire in the Perfect Male? We decided to put our very own Catherine Lane on the spot with that question. Below you can find out what she is looking for and what most ladies said in recent survey.

Top 10 Most Attractive Features In Men... According to a new survey by The Sun

Muscular physique- 42%

Bald - 40%

Blue eyes - 38%

Beard - 36%

Dark hair - 31%

Curly hair - 30%

High cheekbones- 26%

Blonde hair - 22%

Green eyes - 21%

Hairy chest - 18%

manperfect
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Related Stories
This Day in Sports History: May 7
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: May 7Michael Garaventa
30 Food Deals for Teacher Appreciation Week 2025
Human Interest30 Food Deals for Teacher Appreciation Week 2025Diana Beasley
spicy margarita for national margarita day
Country 103.7The State Where You Can Get The Cheapest MargaritaRob Tanner
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect