Building The Perfect Male
Ladies what features would you desire in the Perfect Male? We decided to put our very own Catherine Lane on the spot with that question. Below you can find out what she is looking for and what most ladies said in recent survey.
Top 10 Most Attractive Features In Men... According to a new survey by The Sun
Muscular physique- 42%
Bald - 40%
Blue eyes - 38%
Beard - 36%
Dark hair - 31%
Curly hair - 30%
High cheekbones- 26%
Blonde hair - 22%
Green eyes - 21%
Hairy chest - 18%
