Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Can You Still Travel Without a Real ID?

Did you miss the deadline to get your REAL ID? No worries, you will still get your chance to travel domestically, you just have a few things to be prepared…

Randi Moultrie

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

 (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Did you miss the deadline to get your REAL ID? No worries, you will still get your chance to travel domestically, you just have a few things to be prepared for.

Starting Wednesday, May 7, a Real ID (or other acceptable document) will be required to fly domestically in the U.S. If you are not Real ID compliant, you may have to experience longer wait times and delays.

If one is to show up at a TSA checkpoint without a Real ID, one will have to undergo additional screening to prove your identity. Charlotte Axios reports that this can include a search, answering additional questions, etc.

People are not required to have a Real ID to drive, vote, or anything else related to federal actions. This will only affect those flying domestically. A Real ID will assist with domestic travel, military bases, some federal facilities, and a few more.

Wondering if you have a Real ID? The ID will be marked with a star in the upper right corner. If you do not see a star, then your ID is not considered a Real ID.

The North Carolina DMV is where you can head to replace your current ID with a Real ID. I you do not plan to visit any of the required facilities or travel domestically, you can wait to swap out your IDs. No rush needed.

After years of delays, the Real ID compliance has officially begun. Other acceptable documents include a military ID or passport. For further information, click here.

Airporttravel
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
Related Stories
Luke Combs to Join North Carolina Music Hall of Fame
Local NewsLuke Combs to Join North Carolina Music Hall of FameJim Mayhew
Charlotte, Raleigh Land Among Top 6 U.S. Cities in National Study
Local NewsCharlotte, Raleigh Land Among Top 6 U.S. Cities in National StudyJim Mayhew
Charlotte Plans To Take Animal Services Away From Police Department
Local NewsCharlotte Plans To Take Animal Services Away From Police DepartmentJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect