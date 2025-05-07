Can You Still Travel Without a Real ID?

Did you miss the deadline to get your REAL ID? No worries, you will still get your chance to travel domestically, you just have a few things to be prepared for.

Starting Wednesday, May 7, a Real ID (or other acceptable document) will be required to fly domestically in the U.S. If you are not Real ID compliant, you may have to experience longer wait times and delays.

If one is to show up at a TSA checkpoint without a Real ID, one will have to undergo additional screening to prove your identity. Charlotte Axios reports that this can include a search, answering additional questions, etc.

People are not required to have a Real ID to drive, vote, or anything else related to federal actions. This will only affect those flying domestically. A Real ID will assist with domestic travel, military bases, some federal facilities, and a few more.

Wondering if you have a Real ID? The ID will be marked with a star in the upper right corner. If you do not see a star, then your ID is not considered a Real ID.

The North Carolina DMV is where you can head to replace your current ID with a Real ID. I you do not plan to visit any of the required facilities or travel domestically, you can wait to swap out your IDs. No rush needed.