LaZoom Expands Bus Tours to Charlotte, Adding Music and Ghost Tours

After two decades in Asheville, LaZoom has brought its quirky bus tours to Charlotte. The 90-minute trips mix city tales with live acts, turning sightseeing into a wild ride through North Carolina's biggest city.

"We really show off the city and show off comedy as well," said Kyle Samples, Director of Marketing and Sales with LaZoom, to WCNC.

Each trip stops at three breweries while musicians rock out on board. Different local bands switch up the tunes each time. Visitors can pack their own drinks to sip while cruising the streets.

"We go through a lot of the really cool, interesting neighborhoods that you're not going to see driving around or walking around by yourself. And you also get this sense of the artistic community that Charlotte has to offer," Samples told WCNC.

When night falls, the tours take a spooky turn with tales of haunted spots. Kids and families can catch the new Hey Charlotte tour coming this summer.

You can't miss the bright purple buses rolling through town. Local actors jump on and off, mixing true stories about Charlotte with jokes and silly acts that keep crowds laughing.

The tours boost the city's appeal to visitors while sending new customers to local spots. Musicians and breweries both win when the buses roll up with fresh faces.