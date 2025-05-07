Luke Combs to Join North Carolina Music Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 11: Luke Combs performs onstage for a songwriter round at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on July 11, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

This fall, six artists will take their place in the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame. The induction takes place on Oct. 16 at Mooresville's arts center. New members include hit-maker Luke Combs, Robert Deaton, steel guitar master Clyde Mattocks, David Childers, radio pioneer Hattie Leeper, and Dexter Romweber.

Huntersville native Combs stands out with his record-breaking success. His music streams topped a billion plays twice, a first for any country artist. When Hurricane Helene struck, he teamed up with Eric Church, Billy Strings, and James Taylor at Bank of America Stadium, raising $24.5 million for storm victims.

From Fayetteville, Deaton's work on major TV shows earned him two Emmys. His credits include the CMA Awards since 2007. A true master of strings, Mattocks spent seven decades playing with stars like Johnny Paycheck and The Wilburn Brothers at the Grand Ole Opry.

Mount Holly's own Childers blends raw folk with fiery rockabilly across 12 albums. His music caught the ear of The Avett Brothers and landed him spots at MerleFest. At just 17, Charlotte's Leeper broke new ground as one of the South's first Black women radio hosts.

In Chapel Hill, Romweber's wild shows with Flat Duo Jets sparked fresh interest in rockabilly sounds. His style left its mark on bands like The White Stripes and helped bring back old-school rock to North Carolina.

Watch the inductees play live this October. Want to go? Tickets start at $55. Can't make it? Stop by the Kannapolis museum this fall, admission's free. You'll find special items from the 2025 class on display.