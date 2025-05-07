3 Thoughts We Had While Watching Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ Season 3 Teaser

Red light... green light... cue the dread again of caring whether a fictional character dies or not. Netflix just dropped the teaser for Squid Game Season 3, and let’s just say: it looks like Gi-hun/Player 456 (Lee Jung-jae) is done fighting the games. Who can blame him after seeing his friend, Jung-Bae, killed because of the rebellion he instigated? And in the end, they did not even succeed, making Jung-Bae's death in vain.

After watching the teaser, which, to be honest, did not give away that much, we are all the more excited for next month. We have several questions that need answers soon. (Actually, since they confirmed the release date for the third season, we’ve been counting the days.)

If you have not yet seen the teaser, check it out below.

Squid Game: Season 3 | Official Teaser | Netflix

Where is Chul-Su?

But from the recently released teaser, Chul-Su and Young-Hee (the other doll during the Green Light, Red Light game, you know, the snitch who informs the sniper which players moved) are noticeably absent. But since it’s Squid Game, it’s safe to assume that the dolls will appear in the third season. They’re just resting and getting ready for something nefarious.

Why was Player 333’s ball not shown?

Seeing the players operate a gumball machine, and we see them either have a red or blue ball, or we see some of them in the next scenes wearing a corresponding-colored vest, why was Player 333/Lee Myung-Gi's ball not shown? We also saw the mother-son tandem of Park Yong-sik and Jang Geum-ja each holding a different colored ball. By the grim looks on their faces, they know only one of them will survive the next game.

It’s also difficult to choose which group we would like to win since Gi-Hun is on the red team while Hyun-Ju, the transgender player who needed funds for gender-affirming surgery, is on the blue team.

Will Hwang Jun-Ho Meet the VIP Again?

In Season 1, Hwang Jun-Ho went undercover as one of the pink-uniform-wearing sentinels for the game. He was looking for his brother, whom he thought was missing, but he is the Front Man. When he was pretending to be one of the staff, one VIP tried to have his way with him until he subdued him. In the trailer for the third season, we saw him finding the island again (finally!). The VIPs are also back, and we hope Jun-Ho will finally give them what they deserve. We did see him with his AK-47 opening the door to a luxurious room, and we could only assume it's where the VIPs were watching the games. Bonus if the VIP from Season 1 is back.