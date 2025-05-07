This Day in Country History: May 7

The country music industry continually evolves with legendary performances, honorary awards, marriages, and losses. May 7 has seen the announcement of Country Music Television award nominations, the passing of two influential performers, and the recognition of an artist for his outstanding humanitarian efforts benefiting children.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

There have been significant milestones on May 7 across the years, including:

2019: The CMT awards announced its nominees on May 7, with Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris, and Zac Brown Band all tying for the most nominations at three each. Carrie Underwood won Video of the Year for "Cry Pretty."

2022: The legendary Garth Brooks performed at the Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana, for the second time. His first performance at this stadium was on October 20, 2018, and the show sold out in a couple of hours, just like the May 7 show.

2019: Former rocker turned country star Darius Rucker was awarded the Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award by the Music Business Association. The award honored Rucker's lifelong philanthropic efforts and commitment to supporting the youth community, including raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These performances by major influencers in the country music industry were beyond notable:

2015: Superstar Luke Bryan performed at the MTS Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. This concert was part of Bryan's Kick the Dust Up Tour, where he sang fan favorites such as "Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye" and "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)."

2022: Kenny Chesney played Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri, for his Here and Now 2022 tour. Chesney's feel-good music includes hits such as "No Shirt, No Shoes, No Problem" and "Summertime."

2024: Country star Dierks Bentley appeared on Good Morning America, where he did an outstanding rendition of the late rock star Tom Petty's "American Girl." This performance promoted the tribute album Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty, released by Big Machine Label Group.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A country artist married a model who was in one of his music videos, and two country music greats passed away on May 7:

1998: Eddie Rabbitt died of lung cancer at the age of 56. He's known for his pop/country songs such as "I Love a Rainy Night" and ”Drivin' My Life Away.”

2012: Country singer Jake Owen, known for his song "Barefoot Blue Jean Night," married his model girlfriend Lacey Buchanan in Vero Beach, Florida. The two met while she was part of Owen's "8 Second Ride" music video.

2022: Legendary country superstar Mickey Gilley died on May 7 in Branson, Missouri, at the age of 86. Gilley opened the self-proclaimed world's largest honky-tonk in Pasadena, Texas, which inspired the 1980 movie Urban Cowboy.