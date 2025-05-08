Backstage Country
Surprise Her With Baby Food Cake For Mother’s Day

Debbie Nance
baby food cake for mother's day
Debbie Nance

Ahhh, it's Mother's Day. How do we repay them for all they sacrificed and gave to us our whole lives? Not a chance we can. However, Mom might appreciate some good food, maybe flowers and your heartfelt words of appreciation. So, I thought this was the perfect time to introduce you to our Baby Food Cake

baby food as we share a recipe for baby food birthday cakeDebbie Nance

I know it sounds bizarre. Trust me. It's like a carrot cake with cream cheese frosting. But, as the name implies, it includes baby food. Actual baby food. And, after all, Mom fed you plenty of baby food over the years. So, this seems fitting. You might be wondering where in the world did I get a recipe for Baby Food Cake?  Glad you asked.

original recipe card for baby food birthday cake recipeDebbie Nance

It all started with my brother in law's family. When he was growing up the kids got to choose their favorite cake for their birthday. His mom apparently made this scrumptious old school spice/carrot cake type dessert that utilized several different types of baby food in the making of the dish. And, it was a big hit with young and old alike. So, he asked for it every year.

original recipe card for baby food birthday cakeDebbie Nance

Fast forward quite a few years later. I learned the recipe. And, my son requested it several years in a row. I even made a cupcake version of if to take to school and share with his classmates at lunch. It's quite simple and always a popular take on the old fashioned carrot cake...without all the bits of carrot some kids don't like.

baby food birthday cake with candlesDebbie Nance

It's a pretty straightforward cake and icing combo. But, I think what makes it so delicious and moist is the addition of applesauce, baby food carrots and baby food apricots. I can't always find apricots. So, I sub with pears. I do feel a bit strange shopping for baby food after all these years. My son is 23. Peopleat the store probably think it's for my grandchildren.

But, it's all worth it. So, I  hope you'll try it out. I know you'll love it just as much as we do!.

baby food carrot cakeDN
baby food cakeMother's Day
Debbie NanceEditor
Debbie Nance is the afternoon co-host along with her husband on "The Charlie and Debbie Show" at WSOC, Country 1037 in Charlotte, North Carolina. She has been with the station for 18 years. Debbie is a CMA Award winner for Radio Personality of the Year. And, she has worked in radio for 40 years. Before her current afternoon position, Debbie spent more than a decade as co-host on morning shows in several markets across the Southeast. As a content creator for Country 1037, Debbie writes articles about food, new restaurants in the Carolinas and travel experiences.
