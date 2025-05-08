Surprise Her With Baby Food Cake For Mother’s Day

Ahhh, it's Mother's Day. How do we repay them for all they sacrificed and gave to us our whole lives? Not a chance we can. However, Mom might appreciate some good food, maybe flowers and your heartfelt words of appreciation. So, I thought this was the perfect time to introduce you to our Baby Food Cake

.

I know it sounds bizarre. Trust me. It's like a carrot cake with cream cheese frosting. But, as the name implies, it includes baby food. Actual baby food. And, after all, Mom fed you plenty of baby food over the years. So, this seems fitting. You might be wondering where in the world did I get a recipe for Baby Food Cake? Glad you asked.

It all started with my brother in law's family. When he was growing up the kids got to choose their favorite cake for their birthday. His mom apparently made this scrumptious old school spice/carrot cake type dessert that utilized several different types of baby food in the making of the dish. And, it was a big hit with young and old alike. So, he asked for it every year.

Fast forward quite a few years later. I learned the recipe. And, my son requested it several years in a row. I even made a cupcake version of if to take to school and share with his classmates at lunch. It's quite simple and always a popular take on the old fashioned carrot cake...without all the bits of carrot some kids don't like.

It's a pretty straightforward cake and icing combo. But, I think what makes it so delicious and moist is the addition of applesauce, baby food carrots and baby food apricots. I can't always find apricots. So, I sub with pears. I do feel a bit strange shopping for baby food after all these years. My son is 23. Peopleat the store probably think it's for my grandchildren.

But, it's all worth it. So, I hope you'll try it out. I know you'll love it just as much as we do!.